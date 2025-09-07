Previous
Updated Garden

We rearranged our garden area at the cabin yesterday. We found a uniquely shaped log on the beach and then filled it with sedums we transplanted from our property.
7th September 2025

Kathy ace
Lots of treasures planted here.
September 8th, 2025  
