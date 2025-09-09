Sign up
Previous
Photo 4747
Dahlia
We visited my aunt and uncle today and they have the most amazing dahlia garden. Here's just one example!
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5181
photos
319
followers
135
following
1300% complete
4740
4741
4742
4743
4744
4745
4746
4747
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th September 2025 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
So pretty!
September 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bloom.
September 10th, 2025
