From my Flower Aunt by kwind
Photo 4753

From my Flower Aunt

There was a small family gathering today and I got to see my aunt with the dahlia garden again. She brought bouquets for myself, my mom and my two other aunts. She is so talented!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Love this still life...The flowers are beautiful.
September 16th, 2025  
