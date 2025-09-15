Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4753
From my Flower Aunt
There was a small family gathering today and I got to see my aunt with the dahlia garden again. She brought bouquets for myself, my mom and my two other aunts. She is so talented!
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5187
photos
318
followers
135
following
1302% complete
View this month »
4746
4747
4748
4749
4750
4751
4752
4753
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th September 2025 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Love this still life...The flowers are beautiful.
September 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close