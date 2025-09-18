Previous
New Boat by kwind
New Boat

We got a new boat today! It's basically a newer version of our previous model. It's the same length (20') but slightly wider and includes several updated features that make my husband very happy! We hope to take it to the cabin very soon!!
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Harry J Benson ace
Enjoy!!
September 19th, 2025  
Elizabeth ace
Congrats! Enjoy your time on the water.
September 19th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Lots of fun coming :)
September 19th, 2025  
Diane ace
Beautiful boat! Enjoy!
September 19th, 2025  
