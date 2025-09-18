Sign up
Photo 4756
New Boat
We got a new boat today! It's basically a newer version of our previous model. It's the same length (20') but slightly wider and includes several updated features that make my husband very happy! We hope to take it to the cabin very soon!!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5190
photos
318
followers
135
following
Harry J Benson
ace
Enjoy!!
September 19th, 2025
Elizabeth
ace
Congrats! Enjoy your time on the water.
September 19th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Lots of fun coming :)
September 19th, 2025
Diane
ace
Beautiful boat! Enjoy!
September 19th, 2025
