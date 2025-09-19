Previous
The New Boat by kwind
Photo 4757

The New Boat

Hubby said he was going to get fuel for the new boat and the next thing I knew he was infant of our house. Check out all the boats fishing in the background. Campbell River likes to call itself the Salmon Capital of World.
