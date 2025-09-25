Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4763
Simon is Still Here
I just can’t resist taking photos of our friendly island squirrel, we named Simon. He just loves almonds.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5197
photos
317
followers
135
following
1304% complete
View this month »
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
4762
4763
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th September 2025 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close