A BIG Jelly by kwind
Photo 4764

A BIG Jelly

I found this large jelly while walking on the beach at the cabin today. It’s probably close to 30cm/1’ wide.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yikes, glad you did not step on it !
September 27th, 2025  
Diane ace
Wow!
September 27th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Good spotting
September 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat pov
September 27th, 2025  
