Previous
Photo 4764
A BIG Jelly
I found this large jelly while walking on the beach at the cabin today. It’s probably close to 30cm/1’ wide.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5198
photos
318
followers
135
following
1305% complete
View this month »
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
4762
4763
4764
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th September 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yikes, glad you did not step on it !
September 27th, 2025
Diane
ace
Wow!
September 27th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Good spotting
September 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat pov
September 27th, 2025
