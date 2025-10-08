Previous
Vatican City by kwind
Vatican City

After a very long travel day we made it to Rome. We flew over Vatican City on our way here!!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Intense and what a view!
October 8th, 2025  
narayani ace
Fabulous view
October 8th, 2025  
