Previous
Photo 4770
Colosseum Day
Our first attraction today was visiting the Colosseum.
My dad turned 86 years old today!!
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5204
photos
317
followers
135
following
Vesna
Super, I wish your father all the best!
October 9th, 2025
