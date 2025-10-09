Previous
Colosseum Day by kwind
Photo 4770

Colosseum Day

Our first attraction today was visiting the Colosseum.

My dad turned 86 years old today!!
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Vesna
Super, I wish your father all the best!
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact