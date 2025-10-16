Sign up
Previous
Photo 4777
Alberobello
We spent a couple of hours in the extremely busy and extremely touristy town of Alberobello. The quaint trulli circular homes were fun to see.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
0
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5211
photos
317
followers
134
following
1308% complete
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
4777
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th October 2025 1:22pm
