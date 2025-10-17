Previous
Kotor by kwind
Kotor

My daughter and I climbed 1350 steps UP above Kotor today. Such a beautiful place!!!
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre
Wow! What an amazing view!
October 18th, 2025  
Diana
I take my hat off to you, those steps would kill me! You sure got a magnificent capture of this wonderful scenery with your great composition..
October 18th, 2025  
Babs
Wow that looks like hard work but a great view
October 18th, 2025  
Annie D
I agree with @ludwigsdiana - I don't think I'd last the distance.
October 18th, 2025  
