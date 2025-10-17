Sign up
Photo 4778
Kotor
My daughter and I climbed 1350 steps UP above Kotor today. Such a beautiful place!!!
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre
ace
Wow! What an amazing view!
October 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
I take my hat off to you, those steps would kill me! You sure got a magnificent capture of this wonderful scenery with your great composition..
October 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow that looks like hard work but a great view
October 18th, 2025
Annie D
ace
I agree with
@ludwigsdiana
- I don't think I'd last the distance.
October 18th, 2025
