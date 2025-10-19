Previous
Split, Croatia by kwind
Split, Croatia

Our last port of call today was Split, Croatia. This was the view this morning from our cabin on the cruise ship.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous capture, layers...My great nephew spent 30 days touring Europe recently. His favorite country was Croatia.
October 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! That's just gorgeous.
October 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Visited Split when it was all still called Yugoslavia!
October 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
bather in glorious light
October 19th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful view and layers.
October 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful place and view !
October 19th, 2025  
