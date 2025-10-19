Sign up
Photo 4780
Split, Croatia
Our last port of call today was Split, Croatia. This was the view this morning from our cabin on the cruise ship.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
6
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
19th October 2025 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Fabulous capture, layers...My great nephew spent 30 days touring Europe recently. His favorite country was Croatia.
October 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! That's just gorgeous.
October 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Visited Split when it was all still called Yugoslavia!
October 19th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
bather in glorious light
October 19th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful view and layers.
October 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful place and view !
October 19th, 2025
