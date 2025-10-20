Sign up
Previous
Photo 4781
Building Bridges
It took a little effort, but we managed to find this giant art exhibit in Venice today. It’s called building bridges. We are on the final countdown of our trip. Three sleeps here and then we go home. We are now off the cruise ship.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
10
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5215
photos
317
followers
134
following
1309% complete
View this month »
4774
4775
4776
4777
4778
4779
4780
4781
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th October 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
That's a handy bridge to find
October 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
haha!
October 20th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Wow, awesome photo
October 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I like the variety shown in the reflection.
October 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing photograph
October 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Well, it's different, for sure! You have captured it well!
October 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the reflection!
October 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wow that's amazing. But, somehow, it doesn't seem to suit the rest of Venice....
October 20th, 2025
Brigette
ace
@robz
what Rob said
October 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
It’s amazing to see, but not sure it belongs in Venice!
October 20th, 2025
