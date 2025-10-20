Previous
Building Bridges by kwind
Building Bridges

It took a little effort, but we managed to find this giant art exhibit in Venice today. It’s called building bridges. We are on the final countdown of our trip. Three sleeps here and then we go home. We are now off the cruise ship.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
JackieR ace
That's a handy bridge to find
October 20th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond haha!
October 20th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Wow, awesome photo
October 20th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I like the variety shown in the reflection.
October 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing photograph
October 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Well, it's different, for sure! You have captured it well!
October 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the reflection!
October 20th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wow that's amazing. But, somehow, it doesn't seem to suit the rest of Venice....
October 20th, 2025  
Brigette ace
@robz what Rob said
October 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
It’s amazing to see, but not sure it belongs in Venice!
October 20th, 2025  
