High Tide in Venice by kwind
It was VERY wet today and combined with a high tide made for some flooding in St. Mark's Square.
KWind

Barb ace
Great story-evoking capture!
October 21st, 2025  
Desi
Wow it sure looks like a very high tide. So wonderful to see a different perspective on this iconic scene.
October 21st, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Awesome photo!!
October 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that pov makes it so dramatic!
October 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I really liked this shot from your holiday shots!
October 21st, 2025  
narayani ace
Great perspective
October 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Stunning shot
October 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing capture! I thought those big blocks were supposed to stop some of that.
October 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot!
October 21st, 2025  
