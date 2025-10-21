Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4782
High Tide in Venice
It was VERY wet today and combined with a high tide made for some flooding in St. Mark's Square.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
9
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5216
photos
317
followers
134
following
1310% complete
View this month »
4775
4776
4777
4778
4779
4780
4781
4782
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2025 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Great story-evoking capture!
October 21st, 2025
Desi
Wow it sure looks like a very high tide. So wonderful to see a different perspective on this iconic scene.
October 21st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Awesome photo!!
October 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that pov makes it so dramatic!
October 21st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I really liked this shot from your holiday shots!
October 21st, 2025
narayani
ace
Great perspective
October 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Stunning shot
October 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing capture! I thought those big blocks were supposed to stop some of that.
October 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot!
October 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close