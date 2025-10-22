Previous
Burano Reflections by kwind
Burano Reflections

We spent part of our final day on the super colourful island of Burano.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Pat Knowles ace
Burano….loved all the colourful houses & those front doors with the curtains over them. Great reflections.
October 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - great reflections
October 22nd, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
This looks like it was designed by a joy filled preschool artist.
October 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing reflections and colored buildings.
October 22nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Love the pastel row! What a great find ,you have chosen a nice point of view to catch this wonderful scene.
October 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely buildings & colours!
October 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Like your pov… a beautiful colourful scene… gorgeous reflections…
October 22nd, 2025  
