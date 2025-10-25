Sign up
Photo 4786
Galleria Alberto Sordi
We are back from our trip but I'm going to continue to share more images.
While randomly exploring, we came upon this lovely space - Galleria Alberto Sordo - which is a shopping center. Our malls sure don't look like this in Canada!!
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer!
Views
8
8
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
