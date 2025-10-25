Previous
Galleria Alberto Sordi by kwind
Galleria Alberto Sordi

We are back from our trip but I'm going to continue to share more images.

While randomly exploring, we came upon this lovely space - Galleria Alberto Sordo - which is a shopping center. Our malls sure don't look like this in Canada!!
