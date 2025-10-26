Previous
Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio di Loyola by kwind
Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio di Loyola

We're back from our trip but I'm going to continue sharing images.

This was our first time visiting Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio di Loyola which is located close to the Pantheon. The ceiling was incredible and felt totally 3D.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
