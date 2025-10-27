Previous
Manarola by kwind
Manarola

We're back from our trip but I'm continuing to share.

This marked our third visit to Cinque Terre but our first time to the village of Manarola. We walked there from Riomaggiore and found it very photogenic.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
