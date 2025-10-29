Previous
Amalfi Coast by kwind
Amalfi Coast

We're back from our trip but I've got more to share.

During our Naples port of call we hired a driver to show us the Amalfi Coast. The road was crazy!!
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy ace
Beautiful views at every turn.
October 30th, 2025  
