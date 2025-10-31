Previous
Castelmola by kwind
Castelmola

We're back from our trip but I'm still sharing!

On our Messina port day we took a drive to the village of Castelmola (remember the penis bathroom shot from Oct. 15th). I was on the 4th floor of that unique bar and got a great view of this quaint church square.
gloria jones ace
Super capture of this fabulous scene
November 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Great shot and I like all the colours.
November 1st, 2025  
