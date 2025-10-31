Sign up
Previous
Photo 4792
Castelmola
We're back from our trip but I'm still sharing!
On our Messina port day we took a drive to the village of Castelmola (remember the penis bathroom shot from Oct. 15th). I was on the 4th floor of that unique bar and got a great view of this quaint church square.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5226
photos
315
followers
134
following
1312% complete
View this month »
4785
4786
4787
4788
4789
4790
4791
4792
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
15th October 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Super capture of this fabulous scene
November 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Great shot and I like all the colours.
November 1st, 2025
