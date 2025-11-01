Previous
Alberobello by kwind
Alberobello

We're back from our trip but I'm still sharing.

Our next port was Brindisi and we had a driver take us to Alberobello, known for its white Trulli buildings. Here's a bit of info on the structures...

Trulli are traditional dry-stone houses with conical roofs found in the Itria Valley of Puglia, southern Italy, most famously in the town of Alberobello. Built without mortar, they use a prehistoric corbelled construction technique with locally sourced limestone slabs. Originally designed as a way to evade property taxes, the structures could be quickly dismantled and rebuilt. Today, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Alberobello has thousands of trulli, many of which are now shops, restaurants, and guesthouses.
*lynn ace
interesting scene ... so much to see from the uneven road to the plant all over the building
November 2nd, 2025  
