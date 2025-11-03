Previous
Kotor by kwind
Kotor

We’re back from our trip, but I’m still sharing.

Here’s another shot from Kotor, Montenegro. After exploring the lovely old town we climbed UP to the fortress overlooking the town. According to my research, it’s 1350 steps up.
KWind

*lynn ace
Great shot, it really gives the sense of how steep it was.
November 4th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Great pov
November 4th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great pov, very steep
November 4th, 2025  
