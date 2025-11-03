Sign up
Previous
Photo 4795
Kotor
We’re back from our trip, but I’m still sharing.
Here’s another shot from Kotor, Montenegro. After exploring the lovely old town we climbed UP to the fortress overlooking the town. According to my research, it’s 1350 steps up.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
17th October 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
Great shot, it really gives the sense of how steep it was.
November 4th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Great pov
November 4th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Great pov, very steep
November 4th, 2025
