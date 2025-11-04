Previous
Dubrovnik by kwind
Photo 4796

Dubrovnik

We're home from our trip but I've got more to share.

Our next stop was Dubrovnik. We walked the ancient walls and at one point had this view looking down into the town and it's famous Stradum Street.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

KWind

gloria jones ace
Super pov to see the wonderful rooftops and churches' steeples
November 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful capture!
November 5th, 2025  
