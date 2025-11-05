Sign up
Previous
Photo 4797
Dubrovnik
We're back from our trip and I'm still sharing.
Here's another from Dubrovnik. There's so much see in the condensed Old Town.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5231
photos
314
followers
134
following
1314% complete
View this month »
4790
4791
4792
4793
4794
4795
4796
4797
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
18th October 2025 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's amazing how compact everything is- even though it may have been built centuries apart. Good shot!
November 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture...great pov to see the architecture...I would love to walk around this historical town.
November 6th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous architecture
November 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Another wonderful view!
November 6th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful capture, so much to see, oh my.
November 6th, 2025
