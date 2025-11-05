Previous
Dubrovnik by kwind
Photo 4797

Dubrovnik

We're back from our trip and I'm still sharing.

Here's another from Dubrovnik. There's so much see in the condensed Old Town.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's amazing how compact everything is- even though it may have been built centuries apart. Good shot!
November 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture...great pov to see the architecture...I would love to walk around this historical town.
November 6th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous architecture
November 6th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Another wonderful view!
November 6th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful capture, so much to see, oh my.
November 6th, 2025  
