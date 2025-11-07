Previous
Split by kwind
Photo 4799

Split

We're back from our trip but I've got more to share.

This is another image from Split, Croatia. We climbed to the top of the bell tower for an incredible view of the city and harbour.

Here's a video I found that will let you make the climb with us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19IuXOlebvY
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact