Photo 4799
Split
We're back from our trip but I've got more to share.
This is another image from Split, Croatia. We climbed to the top of the bell tower for an incredible view of the city and harbour.
Here's a video I found that will let you make the climb with us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19IuXOlebvY
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5233
photos
316
followers
134
following
3
365
NIKON D90
19th October 2025 12:37pm
