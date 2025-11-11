Previous
St. Mark's Basilica by kwind
Photo 4803

St. Mark's Basilica

We're home but I'm still sharing (hope I'm not driving you nuts).

This was my third time in Venice and my first time visiting the beautiful St. Mark's Basilica. There was a lot of gold in there!!
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

KWind

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the carved statue
November 12th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Exquisite light and detail.
November 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such incredibly detailed craftsmanship.
November 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous details.
November 12th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
amazing; good pov
November 12th, 2025  
