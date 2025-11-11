Sign up
Previous
Photo 4803
St. Mark's Basilica
We're home but I'm still sharing (hope I'm not driving you nuts).
This was my third time in Venice and my first time visiting the beautiful St. Mark's Basilica. There was a lot of gold in there!!
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
5
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2025 9:50am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the carved statue
November 12th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Exquisite light and detail.
November 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such incredibly detailed craftsmanship.
November 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous details.
November 12th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
amazing; good pov
November 12th, 2025
