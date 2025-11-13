Sign up
Previous
Photo 4805
Venice
We're home but I've got just a couple more to share.
On our last day in Venice, we were just randomly wandering and I looked up to see these two sisters (I assume) wearing masks looking out their window. I just had to take their photo.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
4
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5239
photos
316
followers
134
following
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd October 2025 4:47pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Diane
ace
Well spotted! Good photo.
November 14th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Cute capture
November 14th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
I see an album cover!
November 14th, 2025
Janice
ace
Great catch!
November 14th, 2025
