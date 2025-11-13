Previous
Venice by kwind
We're home but I've got just a couple more to share.

On our last day in Venice, we were just randomly wandering and I looked up to see these two sisters (I assume) wearing masks looking out their window. I just had to take their photo.
Diane ace
Well spotted! Good photo.
November 14th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Cute capture
November 14th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
I see an album cover!
November 14th, 2025  
Janice ace
Great catch!
November 14th, 2025  
