Life is Too Short by kwind
Life is Too Short

My final trip photo... I found this piece of street art in Venice and it spoke to me. I hope you enjoyed my trip!
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good saying to finish off a fabulous trip with.
November 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Fun discovery!
November 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fab find!
November 15th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️
November 15th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Neat street art!
November 15th, 2025  
