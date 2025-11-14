Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4806
Life is Too Short
My final trip photo... I found this piece of street art in Venice and it spoke to me. I hope you enjoyed my trip!
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5240
photos
316
followers
134
following
1316% complete
View this month »
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
4806
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2025 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good saying to finish off a fabulous trip with.
November 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Fun discovery!
November 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fab find!
November 15th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️
November 15th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Neat street art!
November 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close