Fall by kwind
Fall

Fall is my favorite season
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Lovely...great focus, dof
November 17th, 2025  
narayani ace
Fun composition
November 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful leaf.
November 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
November 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 18th, 2025  
