Beach Moss by kwind
Photo 4809

Beach Moss

It was a beautiful day and I hadn't walked our beach in forever so I grabbed my camera and went exploring.

17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Michelle
Lovely capture, I love the contrast of the moss against the plain stone
November 18th, 2025  
