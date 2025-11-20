Previous
Deer on Beach by kwind
Deer on Beach

My husband and I went for a walk this morning along our local sea walk. We were pleased to see three deer walking with us along the water’s edge.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
