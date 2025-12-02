Previous
Festive Tunnel by kwind
Festive Tunnel

My husband in a tunnel of Christmas lights during our time in Vancouver.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Annie D ace
A fabulous festive portrait :)
December 3rd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot of your handsome hubby!
December 3rd, 2025  
*lynn ace
pretty lights and handsome husband
December 3rd, 2025  
Diane ace
Neat portrait!
December 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I like the way he is framed by the lights and his smile.
December 3rd, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Very nice
December 3rd, 2025  
