Photo 4824
Festive Tunnel
My husband in a tunnel of Christmas lights during our time in Vancouver.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd December 2025 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
A fabulous festive portrait :)
December 3rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot of your handsome hubby!
December 3rd, 2025
*lynn
ace
pretty lights and handsome husband
December 3rd, 2025
Diane
ace
Neat portrait!
December 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I like the way he is framed by the lights and his smile.
December 3rd, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Very nice
December 3rd, 2025
