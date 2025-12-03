Previous
New Laptop by kwind
Photo 4825

New Laptop

No need to comment!

My new Mac Book Pro arrived today and the transfer process is very slow! Can’t use either device at this point. I hope I wake up in the morning and it’s all done.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Enjoy.. !👌❤️
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact