Photo 4825
New Laptop
No need to comment!
My new Mac Book Pro arrived today and the transfer process is very slow! Can’t use either device at this point. I hope I wake up in the morning and it’s all done.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5259
photos
316
followers
134
following
1321% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd December 2025 6:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Call me Joe
ace
Enjoy.. !👌❤️
December 4th, 2025
