Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4827
Lego Poinsettia
I made this Lego poinsettia display all by myself!! It took a couple of hours.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5261
photos
315
followers
134
following
1322% complete
View this month »
4820
4821
4822
4823
4824
4825
4826
4827
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
How cute!
December 6th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is so sweet!
December 6th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice job. It looks like lego has added a lot of shapes since I last look at any. I like the selective focus of the image.
December 6th, 2025
Janice
ace
That looks tricky, well done!
December 6th, 2025
Lynne
Legos are no longer just for the little ones. I'm impressed.
December 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice job, nice shot! I think Lego is selling as many of these adult projects as the ones for the kids now!
December 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close