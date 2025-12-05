Previous
Lego Poinsettia by kwind
Photo 4827

Lego Poinsettia

I made this Lego poinsettia display all by myself!! It took a couple of hours.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
How cute!
December 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is so sweet!
December 6th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice job. It looks like lego has added a lot of shapes since I last look at any. I like the selective focus of the image.
December 6th, 2025  
Janice ace
That looks tricky, well done!
December 6th, 2025  
Lynne
Legos are no longer just for the little ones. I'm impressed.
December 6th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice job, nice shot! I think Lego is selling as many of these adult projects as the ones for the kids now!
December 6th, 2025  
