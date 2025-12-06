Previous
At the Cabin by kwind
At the Cabin

We haven’t been to the island in just over a month. We woke to good weather and thought we’d come over for the night. Went for a walk and then enjoyed the sunshine on the deck.
Mags ace
Beautiful place!
December 7th, 2025  
