Mushroom by kwind
Mushroom

We went for a walk while at the cabin and there were so many mushrooms.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Julie Ryan ace
Very cool, love the perspective
December 8th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Love the smell of it too in the woods !
December 8th, 2025  
Eric Klopfer
Great angle
December 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic details!
December 8th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Looks like a giant from this pov
December 8th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice ridges
December 8th, 2025  
