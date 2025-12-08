Previous
A Windy Day by kwind
Photo 4830

A Windy Day

It was a rather stormy day here today!
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
It's good that you went to the cabin when you did.
December 9th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It looks like the kind of rainy weather that goes right through you!
December 9th, 2025  
