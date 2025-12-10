Sign up
Previous
Photo 4832
Close-up
I took this several days ago but today was the day I had to throw the bouquet out.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
5
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully composed
December 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous macro!
December 11th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Sure is a fabulous macro
December 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific focus.
December 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely composition
December 11th, 2025
