Close-up by kwind
Photo 4832

Close-up

I took this several days ago but today was the day I had to throw the bouquet out.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully composed
December 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous macro!
December 11th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Sure is a fabulous macro
December 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific focus.
December 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely composition
December 11th, 2025  
