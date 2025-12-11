Previous
Kennedy’s Creation by kwind
Kennedy’s Creation

My daughter made this stained glass tree ornament! I quite like it.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
