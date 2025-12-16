Previous
Yesterday's Rainbow by kwind
Photo 4838

Yesterday's Rainbow

It's nasty out here today and I never took a single photo so I'm sharing the vivid rainbow from yesterday!
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful .. well worth posting .
December 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Incredible rainbow!
December 17th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Such a wonderful shot capturing the entire beautiful rainbow ~ good job!
December 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
December 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW, Magnificent photograph
December 17th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Splendid
December 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So glad you did!
December 17th, 2025  
Lynne
Great! It's not everyday you get to see a full rainbow end to end.
December 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
An impressive one!
December 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
So beautiful. Love the end to end capture.
December 17th, 2025  
