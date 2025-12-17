Sign up
Previous
Photo 4839
New Ornament
A friend gave me this adorable mouse ornament.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5273
photos
315
followers
134
following
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2025 3:55pm
Mags
ace
How cute!
December 18th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
That is so cute
December 18th, 2025
Diane
ace
So cute!
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
December 18th, 2025
