Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4840
Sir Wilfrid Laurier
This Coast Guard ship passed by yesterday.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5274
photos
314
followers
134
following
1326% complete
View this month »
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
4840
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
18th December 2025 12:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! Always nice to know they're around.
December 19th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Wonderful capture and image. We used to see them when we lived in Victoria, BC, Canada.
December 19th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the layers in the landscape and the spot of red in the boat.
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close