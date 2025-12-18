Previous
Sir Wilfrid Laurier by kwind
Sir Wilfrid Laurier

This Coast Guard ship passed by yesterday.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Always nice to know they're around.
December 19th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Wonderful capture and image. We used to see them when we lived in Victoria, BC, Canada.
December 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the layers in the landscape and the spot of red in the boat.
December 19th, 2025  
