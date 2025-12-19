Previous
Sunrise by kwind
Sunrise

It was calm and dry this morning! Our coldest day this season by far!
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
What an epic capture!
December 20th, 2025  
