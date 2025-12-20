Previous
Seawalk Find by kwind
Seawalk Find

We went for a walk today and stumbled upon this cute interactive message board.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun idea!
December 21st, 2025  
