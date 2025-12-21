Sign up
Previous
Photo 4843
Seawalk Creation
This driftwood critter has been on the edge of my city's seawall for YEARS! He gets dressed up according to the holiday.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
6
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th December 2025 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Reminds me of yoga, but I like his holiday attire.
December 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's something else! I love his funny scarf.
December 22nd, 2025
Dianne
ace
What fun!
December 22nd, 2025
Diane
ace
Fun!
December 22nd, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
A nice tradition
December 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh that's just too cute!
December 22nd, 2025
