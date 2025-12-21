Previous
Seawalk Creation by kwind
Seawalk Creation

This driftwood critter has been on the edge of my city's seawall for YEARS! He gets dressed up according to the holiday.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug ace
Reminds me of yoga, but I like his holiday attire.
December 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's something else! I love his funny scarf.
December 22nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
What fun!
December 22nd, 2025  
Diane ace
Fun!
December 22nd, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
A nice tradition
December 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh that's just too cute!
December 22nd, 2025  
