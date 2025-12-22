Sign up
Previous
Photo 4844
Me & A Bunny
We visited Santa at a petting farm this afternoon. We got to hold bunnies and chicks, plus pet goats and sheep and then a professional photographer took our photo with Santa. This is me with a tiny cuddly bunny! Photo credits to my daughter.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd December 2025 2:57pm
Shutterbug
ace
Cute.
December 23rd, 2025
