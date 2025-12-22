Previous
Me & A Bunny by kwind
Me & A Bunny

We visited Santa at a petting farm this afternoon. We got to hold bunnies and chicks, plus pet goats and sheep and then a professional photographer took our photo with Santa. This is me with a tiny cuddly bunny! Photo credits to my daughter.
Cute.
December 23rd, 2025  
