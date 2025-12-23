Sign up
Previous
Photo 4845
Christmas Llama
One of the animals we saw during our Christmas visit to the petting zoo.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5279
photos
315
followers
134
following
1327% complete
View this month »
4838
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
4844
4845
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd December 2025 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
How cute!
December 24th, 2025
