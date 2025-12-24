Sign up
Previous
Photo 4846
Xmas Eve
We put our tree in a different location this year, which I like, but it’s hard to photograph because our furniture.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5280
photos
315
followers
134
following
1327% complete
View this month »
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
4844
4845
4846
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2025 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice tree and pov
December 25th, 2025
