Previous
Photo 4849
Happy Birthday, Griffin
Griffin joined our family 4 years ago today! He's such a sweet boy!!
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5283
photos
315
followers
134
following
1328% complete
View this month »
4842
4843
4844
4845
4846
4847
4848
4849
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Cute
December 28th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Cute feline photo
December 28th, 2025
Diane
ace
Creative photo of Griffin! He's a beautiful cat.
December 28th, 2025
