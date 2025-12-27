Previous
Happy Birthday, Griffin by kwind
Happy Birthday, Griffin

Griffin joined our family 4 years ago today! He's such a sweet boy!!
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
narayani
Cute
December 28th, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Cute feline photo
December 28th, 2025  
Diane
Creative photo of Griffin! He's a beautiful cat.
December 28th, 2025  
