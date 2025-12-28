Previous
Brave by kwind
Brave

Some brave soul was out on a paddle board today!!
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags
A lonesome moody capture.
December 29th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
brave or a bit mad?
December 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Oh gosh, that looks cold!
December 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
December 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
I bet he's enjoying himself
December 29th, 2025  
Daisy Miller
Lovely atmospheric capture.
December 29th, 2025  
