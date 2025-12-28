Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4850
Brave
Some brave soul was out on a paddle board today!!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5284
photos
315
followers
134
following
1328% complete
View this month »
4843
4844
4845
4846
4847
4848
4849
4850
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
29th December 2025 12:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A lonesome moody capture.
December 29th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
brave or a bit mad?
December 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh gosh, that looks cold!
December 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I bet he's enjoying himself
December 29th, 2025
Daisy Miller
ace
Lovely atmospheric capture.
December 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close